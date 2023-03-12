topStoriesenglish2582520
Ahead Of Oscars 2023, AR Rahman Wants 'Naatu Naatu' To Win Grammy Too And The Reason Will Win Your Hearts

During a recent conversation with the news agency ANI, Composer AR Rahman cheered for Naatu Naatu and shared that the song's win is going to 'lift India up.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world and the hit Indian film 'RRR' is up for its first Academy Award. Film's song 'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and is now nominated for an Oscar. While everyone is hoping for RRR’s Naatu Naatu to win the Oscar 2023, AR Rahman has now said that he not only wants the it to grab the 95th Academy Award but also a Grammy in the future. 

He said, "I want Naatu-Naatu to win awards, I want them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us will lift India up and the concentration of our culture will become higher."

The magnum opus energy-packed track `Naatu Naatu` made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the `Original Song` category. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. 

The song is competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`.

SS Rajamouli 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

