New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fairytale love story is all set to enter the blissful bond of matrimony soon. Today, reportedly the pre-wedding festivity will kick off at Ranbir's Pali Hill house - Vastu, which is beautifully decorated and lit with lights.

Ahead of the much-hyped wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first venture together 'Brahmastra' makers dropped the first song dedicated to the couple sending all the 'love and light' to the duo.

Karan Johar took to social media and wrote: Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more

#RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra

Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/0Du3lioWrM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2022

Without saying anything in clear words, KJo did confirm the new beginnings in Ranlia's (As fans fondly call them) life.

A day back, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband and daughter were papped at the Mumbai airport, further confirming the impending wedding of Ranbir and Alia.

Earlier, Alia's half brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed the wedding will happen by April 20, 2022, and it is going to be a 4-day long affair. The couple will also host a grand reception at Taj Colaba, reports suggest.