Ranveer Singh

Ahead of Ranveer Singh's '83 release, south star Kichcha Sudeepa film - Watch

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan directorial sports drama '83.

Ahead of Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;83 release, south star Kichcha Sudeepa film - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer sports film, '83 is about to hit the screens and the excitement is palpable. Actor Kichcha Sudeepa talked about how he cannot wait to watch this special film in theatres and cherish it with every other Indian and cricket lover as he wishes the best to Kabir Khan and the entire team.

The makers shared the video writing: Renowned actor, director & producer, @kichchasudeepa, expresses his anticipation of witnessing India's greatest victory on the big screen! #6DaysTo83. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 83 (@83thefilm)

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.  

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

 

 

Tags:
Ranveer Singh83 filmkichcha sudeepaSports dramaKabir KhanKapil Dev
