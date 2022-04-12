Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow has been decorated with bright lights ahead of the actor`s speculated wedding to Alia Bhatt. The abode, which is a well-known landmark in Mumbai`s Chembur, could be seen sparkled up with pink, purple and golden lights.

The multi-floor building is currently under construction and rumours suggest that Ranbir and Alia will be moving in there after their wedding. Earlier today, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Sources suggest that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony followed by a sangeet ceremony on the next day and finally the wedding on April 15.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film `Brahmastra`. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor`s wedding reception in 2018.