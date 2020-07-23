हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' release, fans trend #SSRDidntCommitSuicide

The Mumbai police have recorded the statement of over 36 people so far in connection with the actor. 

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s last film &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; release, fans trend #SSRDidntCommitSuicide
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are in no mood to buy the Mumbai police stance on his death by suicide theory. With each passing day, the social media campaign headed by actor's fans, who believe it is not a suicide, is gaining momentum. 

Ahead of Sushant's last film release 'Dil Bechara', fans thronged Twitter and #SSRDidntCommitSuicide trended on top. Take a look at some heartfelt tweets: 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was battling depression for the past few months and even underwent medication for the same.

It has been over a month to actor's death and his fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide case for a fair probe. 

Meanwhile, his last film 'Dil Bechara' is releasing digitally on July 24, 2020. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputDil BecharaDil Bechara releaseMukesh Chhabrasushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicide#SSRDidntCommitSuicide
  • 12,38,635Confirmed
  • 29,861Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

