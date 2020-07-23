Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' release, fans trend #SSRDidntCommitSuicide

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are in no mood to buy the Mumbai police stance on his death by suicide theory. With each passing day, the social media campaign headed by actor's fans, who believe it is not a suicide, is gaining momentum.

Ahead of Sushant's last film release 'Dil Bechara', fans thronged Twitter and #SSRDidntCommitSuicide trended on top. Take a look at some heartfelt tweets:

Youtube and Instagram videos are being taken down.

Twitter accounts are getting suspended.

This is enough to know the hidden agenda.

Why are the accounts constantly being suspended even without abuses.

Why are our voices being suppressed?#SSRDidntCommitSuicide — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) July 23, 2020

#SSRDidntCommitSuicide Sushant ambition was in sky while he was grounded on earth. Listen to him and tell me why he would take his life ? I think Million of people are not convinced. RT to support ! pic.twitter.com/lRQ6wv0BNO — #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@positivedrive) July 23, 2020

What Can be the more Precious..???

Nothing but Only This One ---

SSR

SSR

SSR

That's it......!!!! #SSRDidntCommitSuicide #WeStandWithArnabForSSR pic.twitter.com/8ax3MtlkcD — ANJALI (@SherniAnjali) July 23, 2020

millions of voices against the reality is being ignored.the crimes in bollywood film industry are being concealed by bribing the officials with billions.we all stand for Sushant Singh Rajput justice he is a holy shrine among those bollywood actors #SSRDidntCommitSuicide pic.twitter.com/gDhNDzv2dL — Shiva Kodimela (@shiva_kodimela) July 23, 2020

Such a Brilliant Actor like Sushant Singh won't Commit Suicide... @narendramodi ji, Please Have an CBI Investigation into Sushant Singh Death Mystery.. #SSRDidntCommitSuicide pic.twitter.com/9gALgV32AK — ChandraGupta Maurya (@ChandraGupta333) July 23, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Reportedly, he was battling depression for the past few months and even underwent medication for the same.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statement of over 36 people so far in connection with the actor.

It has been over a month to actor's death and his fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide case for a fair probe.

Meanwhile, his last film 'Dil Bechara' is releasing digitally on July 24, 2020. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi.