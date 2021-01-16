AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria gets COVID-19 vaccine jab, Kangana Ranaut calls it 'wonderful'

New Delhi: As the nation-wide coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked-off on January 16, 2021, the All India Medical Institute (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria received a dose of the vaccine at the hospital in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Dr Guleria got the vaccine soon after sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person to get the jab at AIIMS. Several people including celebrities reacted to the big development.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared the video by news agency ANI on Twitter and lauded the step. She wrote: Wonderful!! Can’t wait

In Delhi, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will span across 11 districts at 81 centres. As many as six central government hospitals - AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals - are part of the vaccine drive.

LNJP Hospital, Delhi-government run GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital are among the vaccination sites.

Private facilities Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are also part of the country-wide vaccine rollout.