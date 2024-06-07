Advertisement
Aisha Sharma Takes A Cold Plunge In Freezing Water Wearing Red Sizzling Bathsuit, Beats June Heat Like This - Watch

Aisha Sharma viral video: Model-actress was featured as one of the Kingfisher Calendar Girls in 2016.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aisha Sharma Takes A Cold Plunge In Freezing Water Wearing Red Sizzling Bathsuit, Beats June Heat Like This - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Aisha Sharma is a fitness enthusiast and much like her sister Neha, she keeps the Instagram buzzing with her sensational posts. The leggy lass recently took a cold plunge and decided to beat the June heat in her own fun way. Aisha's sneak-peek video was shared by a popular social media page Voompla. 

The caption of the post read: The first drops of baarish have brought in thoda sa relief but that ain’t enough. A cold plunge is more what we need Sneek peeks into Aisha Sharma’s June routine! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Isn't her June routine totally kickass? Well, Aisha's red hot bathsuit is surely giving the Baywatch vibes. Many commented on the timeline. One user wrote: Zindagi toh yahi log jee rahe hai

Aisha Sharma was first seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Ik Vaari music video. She made her acting debut in the actioner Satyamev Jayate (2018) alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. In fact, not many know that back in 2016, she was featured as one of the Kingfisher Calendar Girls.

The superfit Sharma sisters often get papped outside the gym, doling out major fitness goals to fans.   

