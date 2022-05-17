New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran from India, jetted off to the French Riveria with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. While the fam-jam posed for shutterbugs, trolls had a field day commenting on their airport look.

Aishwarya Rai wore a black shimmery outfit while hubby AB Junior was clicked in a purple hoodie, jeans and stylish yellow framed eyeglasses. Aaradhya looked cutesy in a pink sweatshirt and blue pants. She shyly posed for the cameras as mommy Ash walked with her hand around her daughter.

AISHWARYA, ABHISHEK AND AARADHYA BACHCHAN TROLLED

The Bachchan clan was spotted at the Mumbai airport and guess what? As their photos and videos were shared online, trolls too targetted the stars for their airport look. Some commented on Aaradhya's same hairstyle for years while others talked about how protective Aishwarya is as a mom, always holding her hands.

However, their diehard fans backed the superstars too and showered them with compliments.

CANNES 2022 DETAILS:

This year, India has been named as the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event and the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

He will lead the Indian delegation comprising top personalities including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Pooja Hegde and folk artist Mame Khan for the red carpet event ahead of the screening of opening film "Coupez" (Final Cut) by Michel Hazanavicius.

"This will be the biggest Indian contingent to walk on the Cannes red carpet ever," an I&B Ministry official said.

As one of the highlights of India's status as the 'country of honour', a special screening of a restored Indian classic "Pratidwandi", directed by Satyajit Ray, has been planned as part of the festival's Cannes Classics selection.

(With PTI inputs)