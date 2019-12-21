Aishwarya Rai- Abhishek Bachchan turn photographers as Aaradhya performs on stage

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan turned photographers recently at Aaradhya Bachchan's annual function at school. In a video that is going viral on social media, Aaradhya can be seen delivering a passionate speech.

In the video, Aaradhya says, "I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity."

Aaradhya is seen dressed in a traditional green and red sari with a belt around her waist.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek and Shah Rukh Khan were a part of the audience. The superstars were seen capturing Aaradhya's speech in their mobile phones.

Her proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan couldn't stop gushing over her performance. Amitabh shared the video on Twitter and wrote, " the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .."