Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Sweet Airport Moment Wins Hearts As Aaradhya Joins Them – Watch Video

Bollywood’s power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, continue to set relationship goals with their enduring love and family bond. Despite persistent separation rumors, the duo has repeatedly silenced the gossip mill with their public appearances, the latest being their return to Mumbai after a New Year celebration abroad.

Spotted with their daughter Aaradhya at the airport, the family looked stylish and cheerful. Abhishek’s thoughtful gesture of shielding Aishwarya from paparazzi flashes and helping her into the car quickly went viral, embodying the charm of an old-school gentleman. The video has fans swooning over their adorable chemistry and family unity.

A Fashionably Warm Return

Abhishek opted for a laid-back grey hoodie look, while Aishwarya stunned in an all-black ensemble — a flowy top paired with tailored trousers. Aaradhya, as always, stole hearts with her cute style, wearing a blue top, denim jeans, and a sparkly hairband.

The trio’s coordinated exit from the airport exuded warmth, grace, and family goals. Fans couldn’t get enough of Abhishek’s chivalrous act of opening car doors for his wife and daughter — a small but meaningful gesture that’s now making waves online.

Watch the video here:

More Moments with the Bachchans

This is not the first time the family has warmed hearts with their public appearances. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya attended Aaradhya’s annual school function, accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, who showed up to cheer for his granddaughter. A candid video captured them smiling and engaging with the school staff, proving once again that the Bachchans are the epitome of family values.

What’s Next for the Stars?

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar and King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s next film remains under wraps, though her glamorous international appearances keep fans eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen.

With heartwarming moments like these, the Bachchan family continues to inspire fans with love, grace, and timeless elegance — setting an enduring standard for celebrity family goals.