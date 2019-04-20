close

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan give vacay goals with Maldives trip

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are setting vacation goals by sharing moments of their holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan give vacay goals with Maldives trip

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are setting vacation goals by sharing moments of their holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya.

On Thursday, they were seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for their annual holiday. A day later, they shared the location with picturesque images on their Instagram handles. 

Aishwarya posted a picture of a view of the swimming pool leading up to the sea beyond from their resort, while Abhishek shared a picture of their room with tag ï¿½Bachchan's Family Home'. The actor also shared another picture showing three bicycles with name plates. 

Another photograph, which has gone viral on social media, shows a fan couple posing with the three of them by the swimming pool. 

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan" and Abhishek was seen in "Manmarziyaan".

