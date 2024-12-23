Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Jet Off For A Vacation Without Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: The festive season is here, and Bollywood’s most adored mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, have kicked it off in style. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport last evening as they headed out for a vacation, sparking curiosity about their plans. Interestingly, Abhishek Bachchan was not seen accompanying them, raising questions about his absence.



As Aishwarya and Aaradhya made their way through the airport, the ever-graceful actress paused to greet the paparazzi. Clad in a simple yet elegant ensemble, Aishwarya smiled warmly and wished the photographers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Aaradhya, who has become quite the public figure herself, stayed close to her mother and looked equally charming, dressed in a casual and comfortable outfit.



Aishwarya is known for her close bond with her daughter Aaradhya, often prioritising quality time with her. The actress, who has a packed schedule herself, ensures she spends significant moments with her family, particularly during festivals and holidays. Aaradhya, a regular at public events with her parents, shares a heartwarming relationship with her mom, which fans and followers often adore.



On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she received immense praise for her performance.

