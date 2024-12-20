Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Quash Divorce Rumours Once For And All

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan once again silenced divorce rumors with their united front at their daughter Aaradhya’s school annual function. The couple, joined by Amitabh Bachchan, arrived together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya performed alongside other star kids. Their strong family bond was evident, quashing speculations about any trouble in their marriage.



In a viral video, Abhishek and Aishwarya can be seen guiding Amitabh into the venue, showcasing their respect and care for the family patriarch. Throughout the event, the couple’s interactions radiated warmth and mutual respect, as Abhishek lovingly supported Aishwarya and they shared warm glances.

As the evening ended, the Bachchan family left the premises together, making it a truly heartwarming sight. A standout moment was when Aishwarya kissed Aaradhya on the cheek, a proud mother praising her daughter’s stage performance. Fans applauded the couple for prioritizing family and handling rumors with grace, proving that actions speak louder than words.

This appearance highlights the Bachchan family’s commitment to each other, silencing gossip and reinforcing the strong foundation of their relationships.

