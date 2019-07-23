close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on Instagram post 2-month break

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on Instagram post 2-month break

The actress, however, was missing in action from Instagram for about the past two months. despite the fact that she has over seven million followers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on Instagram post 2-month break
File photo

Mumbai: After joining Instagram in May last year, actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan had remained quite active on the social media platform for a while, sharing glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya's birthay celebrations for fans to expressing love for her family. The actress, however, was missing in action from Instagram for about the past two months. despite the fact that she has over seven million followers.

On Tuesday, much to her fans' delight, Aishwarya returned on Instagram, uploading photographs of her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan that have him cheering his Kabbadi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

"Atta boys. Yay. Pink Panthers. God bless," she captioned the images on Instagram where 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__ATTABOYZ_____Yaaaaay PINK PANTHERRRSSS _ GOD BLESSSSS___

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Responding to his wife`s post, Abhishek called her "lucky charm".

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam`s upcoming film. She has also reportedly invested in the Bengaluru-based environment startup, Ambee.

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on Instagram post 2-month break
Next
Story

How Twinkle Khanna played a 'crucial role' in Akshay Kumar's choice of films

Must Watch

PT10M26S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 23rd, 2019