Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates birthday with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, see inside pics

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday was made special by her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday. Glimpses from the family-only celebrations have been posted by the couple and we cannot thank them enough.

Abhishek dedicated a heartfelt post for his wife and wrote, "Happy birthday, wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you."

The photo features the couple seated on a couch dressed in traditional outfits. Aishwarya looks radiant in a yellow embroidered suit.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the birthday girl shared photos of herself with Aaradhya and thanked everyone for their wishes.

"THE ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, Aaradhya my ANGEL... I LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINITELY and UNCONDITIONALLY. THANK YOU forever and beyond. And Thank you to Alllllll my well-wishers for ALL your Love, blessings and BEST WISHES today and everyday. GOD BLESS ALWAYS," she wrote.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday (November 1). She and Abhishek married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's forthcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan'.