Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops Sizzling BTS Clicks In Bathrobe From Cannes 2024

New Delhi: Bollywood Diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the top actresses in India today. She slayed all her looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and has now dropped sizzling BTS from the event. Fans absolutely loved actress' Cannes looks this year and are waiting for 2025 already!

The actress on Tuesday shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready for Cannes red carpet appearance. The actress looked gorgeous in her latest monochrome snaps on Instagram. In one of the pics, a bathrobe-clad Aishwarya is seen doing her eye makeup as she looks into the mirror while applying mascara. Another pic shows her strike a sensuous pose while sitting in her makeup chair.

Fans are loving these BTS clicks and ar dropping heart-eye and fire emoticons in the comment section. "She could have gone out like this on the red carpet and slayed," a fan commented. Another one wrote, "The most beautiful woman on Earth."

Aishwarya made two red carpet appearances at the 2024 Cannes film festival. For the first look, she donned an elaborative black and gold strapless gown. The actress received the loudest cheers when she walked the Cannes red carpet in the bold outfit.

For look no 2, the actress opted for a very dramatic blue and silver gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. However, the internet wasn’t very impressed by Aishwarya’s day 2 outfit for the star-studded gala.

Aishwarya made her debut at the Cannes film festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla. Ever since, the actress has been slaying the red carpet with her stunning looks.