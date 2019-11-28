हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover

On the work front, Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", which released in India last month.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover

Mumbai: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face now adorns the cover of a French workbook used to teach English to high school students, through world history and popular culture.

The 2019 edition of "Fireworks Workbook" features pictures of many wonders of the world. Aishwarya apart, Taj Mahal is another pride of India that also features on the cover.

Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World's mugshot on the cover, it also has questions on the actress, in a chapter titled "Nollywood and Bollywood". The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", which released in India last month.

 

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanFrench workbookFireworks Workbook
Next
Story

Nithya Menen: Bad behaviour isn't restricted to film industry

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Zee Breaking: Sadhvi Pragya removed from Defence ministry panel