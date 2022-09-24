NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is pregnant again? Actress' latest airport look sparks rumours- WATCH

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya’s loose outfit grabbed all the eyeballs and left many wondering if she was pregnant. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:07 AM IST
  • As Aish walked out of the airport, she smiled at the shutterbugs and then sat in her car.
Trending Photos

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparked rumours of her pregnancy as she walked out of Mumbai airport on Friday. She wore a baggy white overcoat with black T-shirts and tights.  

As Aish walked out of the airport, she smiled at the shutterbugs and then sat in her car. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya’s loose outfit grabbed all the eyeballs and left many wondering if she was pregnant. 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and shocked emojis. One user commented, 'Seems pregnant… Good news surely expected.' Another one wrote, 'Is she pregnant?' 'Baby no. 2 is coming,' a third user commented. 

Aishwarya has one daughter with Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in the year 2007.

On the work front, Aish will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan Part I.' Fans cannot wait to see their favorite back on the screen with 'PS 1.'

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnantAishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnancy rumours

