Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves For Cannes 2024 With An Injured Hand Leaving Fans Worried

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to grace the Cannes Film Festival again this year. Fans wait for her look at the red carpet because she sizzles no matter what. Last night, Aish was spotted at the airport as she headed for Paris with her daughter Aaradhya but her appearance worried the fans.

The actress was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand as she reached the airport. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted paps with a big smile. Aishwarya looked casual in a blue-colored long coat and black pants, Aaradhya, on the other hand, looked cute in a white sweatshirt and black joggers. As momma has an injured arm, Aaradhya can be seen holding her bag and it has caught netizen's attention.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, wearing a saree by designer Neeta Lulla. Ever since, fans have been waiting every year for her flawless walk and look at Cannes. Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees. Fans are eager to see what she has in store for the red carpet this year.

Other than Aish, Bollywood divas like Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II. She is allegedly the lead actress in Anurag Kashyap's next.