Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opens Up About Street Harassment In New Video, 'My Body, My Worth'

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprised her fans and well-wishers with her latest appearance on social media as part of an endorsement for L'Oréal who she has been a loyal representative over the years. This time Ash opened up about the issue of street harassment in a powerful new video, delivering a message of empowerment and self-worth.

Speaking candidly in the video shared by her on her Instagram account she said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

The video has resonated widely, with fans praising Aishwarya for addressing such a pressing issue and urging women to reclaim their confidence in the face of harassment.

Aishwarya has been news over divorce speculation with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, however lately Amitabh Bachchan shared a long statement in his blog that addressed the constant negative news surrounding his family and this looked like a subtle hint to fans over not believing the rumours.