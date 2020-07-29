Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts heartfelt 'thank you' message after getting discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020, after testing negative for the deadly novel coronavirus.

Aishwarya expressed her gratitude and thanked fans for their continuous support to the Bachchan family. She wrote: THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too

While Ash and Aaradhya have recovered fully and are back home, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan continue to remain in hospital. They are responding well to the treatment and will soon head back home.

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11.

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.