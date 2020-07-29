हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts heartfelt 'thank you' message after getting discharged from hospital

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020, after testing negative for the deadly novel coronavirus. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts heartfelt &#039;thank you&#039; message after getting discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from Nanavati hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020, after testing negative for the deadly novel coronavirus. 

Aishwarya expressed her gratitude and thanked fans for their continuous support to the Bachchan family. She wrote: THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too

While Ash and Aaradhya have recovered fully and are back home, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan continue to remain in hospital. They are responding well to the treatment and will soon head back home. 

Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised on July 11. 

After their coronavirus tests, Bachchan residence 'Jalsa' was also declared a containment zone. However, over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster that declared Jalsa as a COVID-19 containment zone.

 

Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai BachchanAmitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19Aaradhya Bachchan
Next
Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui writes a cryptic tweet on Rhea Chakraborty, says 'there are many like her'
  • 14,83,156Confirmed
  • 33,425Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,64,74,622Confirmed
  • 6,54,007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M34S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day