Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Protects Daughter Aaradhya In A Crowd; Netizens Question 'Where Is Abhishek'

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once again spotted without hubby Abhishek Bachchan and Bachchan's family in the city. The actress was seen protecting her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in the city as they were out to bust the Ganpati pandal in Mumbai along with mom Brinda Rai.

Aishwarya looked extremely beautiful as she was spotted with her mom and daughter for Ganpati darshan, but what grabbed eyeballs was Abhishek Bachchan going missing.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan protecting her daughter in the crowd as they step out for Ganpati darshan.

In the crowd, Ash was seen managing her daughter alone and this left many netizens once again wondering about the constant divorce rumours of the couple.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya often make public appearances without Abhishek Bachchan, and this has left the audience speculating about their separation.

Taking about the latest incident, netizens are slamming Abhishek for being absent. One user commented," Where is your husband, with his mother and his sister?". One more user commented," Where is your useless husband". Another user commented," Abhishek lost a gem". Other fans lauded Aishwarya for being the brave woman she is as the way she protected her daughter in the crowd with less security was commendable.

Abhishek recently rubbished his divorce rumours with his wife Aishwarya after he liked a divorce post. But fans aren't convinced if they are still together or not.