Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a special post remembering her late father Krishnaraj Rai.

Sharing a picture of her dad, Aishwarya wrote, “ Our Day of Smiles, LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ALWAYS ALWAYS”

On November 20, Aish celebrated her father's birth anniversary as the 'Day of Smiles' by attending an event organised by the NGO Smile Foundation. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared a post remembering his father-in-law. Along with posting a photograph, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's next titled 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per reports, she will be playing a double role—that of a mother and a daughter.

Ash will play Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. She will also be seen enacting Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen.

'Ponniyin Selvan' is a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy written in Tamil. It tells the story of Chola king Rajaraja Chola l.