close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary as the 'Day of Smiles' by attending an event. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a special post remembering her late father Krishnaraj Rai. 

Sharing a picture of her dad, Aishwarya wrote, “ Our Day of Smiles, LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ALWAYS ALWAYS” 

On November 20, Aish celebrated her father's birth anniversary as the 'Day of Smiles' by attending an event organised by the NGO Smile Foundation. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai. 

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Actor Abhishek Bachchan too shared a post remembering his father-in-law. Along with posting a photograph, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's next titled 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per reports, she will be playing a double role—that of a mother and a daughter.

Ash will play Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. She will also be seen enacting Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute queen.
'Ponniyin Selvan' is a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy written in Tamil. It tells the story of Chola king Rajaraja Chola l.

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanSmile FoundationAaradhya BachchanVrinda RaiAbhishek Bachchan
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu turns heads in a colourful top during 'Saand Ki Aankh' success party—Pics

Must Watch

PT30M19S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day