Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a cutesy picture with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan on Valentine's Day

New Delhi: The world is busy celebrating the day of love, Valentine's day. Social media is flooded with cutesy pictures of couples and we can aptly say 'Love is in the air'! Bollywood too is caught up in this air of love and celebs are busy celebrating with their loved ones. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an endearing picture with her hubby dearest Abhishek Bachchan and their darling daughter Aaradhya.

Aish captioned the pic with a heart emoticon which says it all!

Check out the pic:

We can't take our eyes off the Bachchans in the cutesy click! Aaradhya is the apple of her parents' eyes and has inherited Aish's cute smile.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple is blessed with the adorable Aaradhya, who was born on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' along with ace actor Rajkummar Rao. The film also had Anil Kapoor in an important role. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, 'Fanney Khan' failed to perform at the box office. The film also starred Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in supporting roles.