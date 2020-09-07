Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares daughter Aaradhya's Teachers' Day greeting. We are all hearts

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya made an extremely creative Teachers' Day greeting, a sneak peek of which was shared by the actress on Instagram recently. We can call it an absolute masterpiece as Aaradhya and just like Aishwarya, we are also all hearts for Aaradhya's creativity.

In her artwork, Aaradhya writes, "Thank you and love you my dearest teachers. Happy Teacher's Day. Love Aaradhya Rai Bachchan."

Aishwarya shared the artwork with a happy photo of Aaradhya holding it. She shared it with a few heart and smiley emojis.

Take a look:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in July tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek had also contracted the infection. The four of them were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for quite some time.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Aishwarya shared a thank you note for her fans and well-wishers and wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, AB ... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has 'Gulab Jamun' with Abhishek and a Mani Ratnam film in the pipeline.