Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a golden gown at Cannes 2019 red carpet—Pics

After wearing a butterfly-style gown last year, Aishwarya looks stunning in gold this time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a golden gown at Cannes 2019 red carpet—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and has often left us spellbound by her red carpet looks. Aish is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated with deets from her life via Instagram. She posted some pictures of her first Cannes 2019 appearance and they will make you fall in love with her. After wearing a butterfly-style gown last year, the actress looks stunning in gold this time.

Check out this pic here, in which she strikes a pose with her adorable daughter Aaradhya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Adorable, right? The mother-daughter duo sure looks straight out of a fairytale!

The diva got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007 after dating for two years. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya shared two more pictures from the Cannes 2019 red carpet.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' along with Rajkummar Rao. Anil Kapoor also played an important role in the film. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, 'Fanney Khan' failed to perform at the box office and got mixed reviews. It also starred Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in supporting roles.

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchancannes 201972nd Cannes Film Festival
