AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Golden Gown At An Event In Dubai, Netizens Ask Why Aaradhya Is All The Time With Her Mom

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunningly gorgeous as she walks to attend an event in Dubai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In Golden Gown At An Event In Dubai, Netizens Ask Why Aaradhya Is All The Time With Her Mom Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen making her stunning appearance at an event in Dubai along with her daughter Aaradhya. The Ponniyin Selvan actress looked every but ethereal in a golden shimmery gown as she attended the SIIMA Awards in Dubai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked with utmost grace along with daughter Aaradhya who looked stunning too. Aaradhya is a total carbon copy of her mom Aishwarya and the fans go gaga over the mother-daughter bonding. Many even say that Aaradhya has had a best friend ever since her birth.

Netizens wonder why Aaradhya is always with Aishwarya and she never gets spotted with the Bachchan family alone. Aaradhya has never been alone with her father Abhishek Bachchan and it only hints that she is closer to her mom compared to her family.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunning in style at an event in Dubai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

One user commented," Iski Beti hamesha kyun chipki rehti hai". Another user said," Shame on Abhishek for leaving her daughter alone on Ash like this". One more user said," Kid might have some issue, who knows".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greets Chiyaan Vikram at SIIMA Awards 

One more video of Ash grabs all the attention when she greets Chiyaan Vikram while she is sitting with her daughter Aaradhya. Chiyyan Vikram even greeted Aaradhya and the netizens are wondering if Ash has all the plans to make her daughter an actress too.

