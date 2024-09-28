Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Mani Ratnam Feet At IIFA Utsavam 2024 - WATCH

New Delhi: The IIFA Utsavam 2024 was a star studded celebration with many celebrities gracing the event like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati from South Indian and Bollywood cinema, but one moment stood out to the most to netizens. A video from the event is going viral on social media where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after presenting filmmaker Mani Ratnam with the Best Director award for his acclaimed film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', touched his feet in a heartfelt gesture of respect and admiration.

The touching moment reflects Aishwarya's deep reverence for her mentor and ‘guru.’ As she honored Ratnam on stage, the audience was visibly moved, celebrating not only his achievements but also the strong bond between the two artists.

She also shared a candid moment with Mani Ratnam, expressing her deep respect for him. “I can't even speak about his evolution as a maker because I have always respected him. So from the beginning, I just say I am very grateful that I got to work with him for my first movie. I was so honoured that he asked me to be his Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan'.”

The evening was a resounding success for 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', which received multiple accolades. Aishwarya was honored with the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her captivating portrayal of Nandini, while Vikram took home the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his outstanding performance.

As the night unfolded, the event underscored the rich tapestry of talent and creativity within the South Indian film industry, making IIFA Utsavam 2024 a memorable celebration of cinema.