Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya's hand

Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya&#039;s hand

Mumbai: A photograph of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught social media attention.

The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some social media users could not stop but troll Aishwarya for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.

Fans chided the actress for being an over-protective mother.

One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year". 

Another wrote: "Please leave her hand Aishwarya and walk her freely." 

"Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated.

Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old".

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in "Fanney Khan" opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. 

 

Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwaryaAaradhyaAaradhya BachchanTrolls
