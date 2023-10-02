Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Winks, Blows Kisses As She Hits Runway At Paris Fashion Week - Videos

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai, who was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, had jetted off to Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week for Loreal Paris Fashion show. The show is being held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris and attended by several top-notch celebrties from the entertainment industry. Aishwarya was seen returning to the ramp after a long time and stole the spotlight with her beauty and charm. The actress has once again proved that she is nothing short of an evergreen diva and is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world.

Dressed in a beautiful, golden silhouette gown, which was heavily embellished with gold and black sequins and beaded embroidery, the actress looked breathtaking goregous as ever. She paired the outfit with striking heeled golden pumps and statement diamonds. The outfit was completed with a gold sheer cape designed to extend to the floor in a sweeping trail.

Aishwarya, who was spotted with new blonde highlights on her hair, opted for a side-parted look with soft waves. She powerfullly strutted across the runway like a queen and was also seen winking and blowing kisses to the viewers. Take a look at her videos from the Loreal Paris Fashion Show here:

Good morning to pariswarya and pariswarya only!pic.twitter.com/7w9RccEYeB — grathie lethbian (@silamsiva) October 1, 2023

Aishwarya has been accompanied by her daughter Aaradhaya Bachchan on the Paris trip. The fashion show is also attended by Navya Nanda, who is Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's niece.

Navya was seen walking at the ramp at Paris Fashion show a few days back. Dressed in an off-shoulder red dress, Navya aced her international runway debut with elan.

Hosted on the esplanade of the Eiffel Tower, the event witnessed celebrities including Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Luma Grothe, Larissa Manoela, Cindy Bruna and others.