trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669751
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Winks, Blows Kisses As She Hits Runway At Paris Fashion Week - Videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a heavily-embellished golden gown as she walked for L'Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Winks, Blows Kisses As She Hits Runway At Paris Fashion Week - Videos

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai, who was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, had jetted off to Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week for Loreal Paris Fashion show. The show is being held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris and attended by several top-notch celebrties from the entertainment industry. Aishwarya was seen returning to the ramp after a long time and stole the spotlight with her beauty and charm. The actress has once again proved that she is nothing short of an evergreen diva and is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. 

Dressed in a beautiful, golden silhouette gown, which was heavily embellished with gold and black sequins and beaded embroidery, the actress looked breathtaking goregous as ever. She paired the outfit with striking heeled golden pumps and statement diamonds. The outfit was completed with a gold sheer cape designed to extend to the floor in a sweeping trail. 

Aishwarya, who was spotted with new blonde highlights on her hair, opted for a side-parted look with soft waves. She powerfullly strutted across the runway like a queen and was also seen winking and blowing kisses to the viewers. Take a look at her videos from the Loreal Paris Fashion Show here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@aishclips)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@aishclips)

Aishwarya has been accompanied by her daughter Aaradhaya Bachchan on the Paris trip. The fashion show is also attended by Navya Nanda, who is Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's niece. 

Navya was seen walking at the ramp at Paris Fashion show a few days back. Dressed in an off-shoulder red dress, Navya aced her international runway debut with elan.

Hosted on the esplanade of the Eiffel Tower, the event witnessed celebrities including Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Luma Grothe, Larissa Manoela, Cindy Bruna and others. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train