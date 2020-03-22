हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike Manasi Naik takes over the internet and how – See pics

Several of Manasi’s pictures are doing the rounds on the internet and they remind the netizens of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan&#039;s lookalike Manasi Naik takes over the internet and how – See pics
Images Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@saraalikhan95, IMDB

New Delhi: In case you missed it, Marathi actress Manasi Naik has been ruling the trends list for a while now for her uncanny resemblence to superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Several of Manasi’s pictures are doing the rounds on the internet and they remind the netizens of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry. Manasi has posted several pictures and videos of herself dressed just like Aishwarya from ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and comments like "Aishwarya’s carbon copy” and "Aishwarya’s duplicate" have been posted on thread. Manasi is a TikTok star too with a fan following of 4 million while on Instagram, she has 945k followers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mood 2020 : 12 New Chapters 365 New Chances  #Queen #Actor #Performer #ExcitedForANewTravel

A post shared by Manasi Naik (@manasinaik0302) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sanskruti Kaladarpan 2019  Coming soon only on @star_pravah #ShowStopperAct #DanceIsPassion

A post shared by Manasi Naik (@manasinaik0302) on

Doesn’t she resembles Aishwarya?

In May 2019, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi briefly took over the internet as she was called the new doppelganger of Aishwarya.

Earlier in 2005, actress Sneha Ullal, who debuted opposite superstar Salman Khan in ‘Lucky: No Time For Love’, made similar headlines for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eye-Talk

A post shared by Sneha Ullal (@snehaullal) on

On the work front, Aishwarya, last seen in 2018’s ‘Fanney Khan’, is currently in talks with Mani Ratnam for a film titled ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. She also has Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’ with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

