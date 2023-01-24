Aishwarya Rai gets Brutally Trolled for her Simple Hairstyle, Netizens say, ‘Ek hi Hairstyle Rakhna hai toh...’- Watch

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actress who never fails to amaze her fans. Be it her amazing looks, beauty and fashion or her phenomenal acting skills, the fans always keep looking for more of her. The actress often gets trolled for being too protective of her daughter Aaradhya and holding her hand always. Recently, Aishwarya Rai was clicked by the paparazzi as she went for an event with husband Abhishek Bachchan and received flak for her look.

The actress had donned a blue anarkali suit and opted for her usual simple hairstyle. However, it did not go well with the netizens and they started trolling her. “Hate to see every time the same hair style of Aishwarya !!!! Why,” commented one user. “Her hair style needs freshening up. Too flat,” added another user. “Ek hi hairstyle rakhna hai toh kapde bhi ek style k hi pehan lo,” a third user wrote.

A fan even said that if she is not changing her hairstyle then she better change her dressing sense. “Are hairstyle nahi change kartin hain aap to kam se ka dressing pattern to chahe kijiye mam.....,” the user wrote.

Watch the video here

See how the trolls have reacted

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ in which she played the role of Queen Nandini and won hearts with her performance. The historical drama is based on Kalki’s epic of the same name and it features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and Trisha in lead roles alongside Aishwarya. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Other than that, she will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.