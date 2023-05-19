Aishwarya Rai Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing A Bold Silver-Black Hooded OOTD On Cannes Red Carpet, Netizens Call Her 'Mama Shark'

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular made her first appearance at the French Riviera red carpet on May 18. She wore a mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and ironed-out straight hair. The giant silver hood that extended into a train made her outfit a bold choice for the OOTD at the red carpet.

Well, while some hailed her extravagant first appearance others trolled her for wearing a huge hoodie couture. Interestingly, the red carpet compere on the official live stream announced, " Not supposed to comment on the outfits but Aishwarya's is very striking." Take a look at her outfit here:

A social media page shared Aishwarya and Urvashi Rautela's pictures and many commented on the looks. One user wrote: Mama shark ashwariya while another one said: Why Aishwarya why???

Netizens were divided over Ash's first-day look at Cannes Red Carpet.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya was seen in a sequins shimmery green cape gown dress by Valentino. Aishwarya has been representing the cosmetics giant L'Oreal for more than two decades. On the red carpet on Day 1, she was present at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Aishwarya is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the French Riviera.

This year, other celebs from the Indian contingent include Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Manushi Chhillar.

