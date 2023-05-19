topStoriesenglish2610081
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing A Bold Silver-Black Hooded OOTD On Cannes Red Carpet, Netizens Call Her 'Mama Shark'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled: Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet looking simply out of her comfort zone in a bold OOTD. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing A Bold Silver-Black Hooded OOTD On Cannes Red Carpet, Netizens Call Her 'Mama Shark'

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular made her first appearance at the French Riviera red carpet on May 18. She wore a mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and ironed-out straight hair. The giant silver hood that extended into a train made her outfit a bold choice for the OOTD at the red carpet. 

Well, while some hailed her extravagant first appearance others trolled her for wearing a huge hoodie couture. Interestingly, the red carpet compere on the official live stream announced, " Not supposed to comment on the outfits but Aishwarya's is very striking." Take a look at her outfit here: 

A social media page shared Aishwarya and Urvashi Rautela's pictures and many commented on the looks. One user wrote: Mama shark ashwariya while another one said: Why Aishwarya why???

Netizens were divided over Ash's first-day look at Cannes Red Carpet. 

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya was seen in a sequins shimmery green cape gown dress by Valentino. Aishwarya has been representing the cosmetics giant  L'Oreal for more than two decades. On the red carpet on Day 1, she was present at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

Aishwarya is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the French Riviera. 

This year, other celebs from the Indian contingent include Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Manushi Chhillar. 
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818