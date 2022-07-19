New Delhi: Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were clicked with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay after holidaying in New York City. Aish was seen twinning with her daughter in black while Abhishek wore a pink hoodie. Aishwarya wore a long black dress with a matching coat and Aradhaya was dressed in a black tracksuit.

Aishwarya held her daughter’s hand as they were clicked by paparazzi.

Aishwarya brutally trolled for her dressing sense

The Former Miss World was brutally trolled for her outfit choice. “What is she wearing,” wrote one. Another commented, “This woman has worst dressing sense”.



Others also came to actress’s defence and wrote people should live and let live. “Ufffff Urfi Kapre Utare toe problem aaplog ko Aish kapre pehne toe Problem aaplog ko...... Chate kya ho bhai Khud bhi jeeyo aur dusro ko bhi jeene do naaa yrrrr,” one user commented.



Aishwarya-Abhishek New York vacation

Giving us a sneak-peak of Aish and Abhishek’s vacation, musician and music maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s son, Ayaan Ali Bangash shared a picture with the couple. In the photo, Ayaan and his brother Amaan Ali Khan are clicking a selfie with Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek. The caption of the photo read, “Thanks so much Bhaijaan and Bhabz #nyc #newyork @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amaanalibangash.”

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Besides her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.