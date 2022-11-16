topStoriesenglish
Aishwarya Rai kisses daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday, their pic goes viral!

Aaradhya Bachchan Birthday today: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan`s bungalows- Prateeksha.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:09 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya, who turns 11 today.Taking to her Instagram handle, the `Devdas` actor shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter.In the picture, the `Ponniyin Selvan: I` actor was seen planting a kiss at Aaradhya. Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note.

Aishwarya wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA." Aishwarya and Aardhya give us major mother-daughter goals. The actor is most stylish and a doting mother and there is no doubt as her Instagram is full of her daughter`s pictures from many occasions.

Be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya.Aaradhya turned 11 today. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan`s bungalows- Prateeksha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The duo who has shared screen space in movies like `Guru`, `Dhoom 2` and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam`s magnum opus period drama film `Ponniyin Selvan - 1` which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

