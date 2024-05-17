Aishwarya Rai Lits Up Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In Black-Golden Falguni Shane Peacock Gown, Netizens Left Unimpressed!

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again made the heads turn with her majestic presence at the Cannes Film Festival. On her day 1 at the prestigious event, she wore a bright black and gold custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock Gown with puffed sleeves. As she injured her arm, the actress also was seen sporting a white cast cover-up.

However, her look didn't impress the netizens it seems. One user wrote: She is soo beautiful,, intelligent, elegant. Why these so called designer's are dressing her to ridicule her. Another person said: So many fillers,nail are not done and hair is a mess. The dress is poor fitting

She walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in a black fish-cut gown embellished with intricate golden flowers, huge ruffled sleeves and a long train. The actress was seen donning statement golden earrings.

Aishwarya Rai is a Cannes regular since 2002, making every years special. Back then she wore a saree by ace designer Neeta Lulla.

Besides Aishwarya, this year other Bollywood beauties including Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II.