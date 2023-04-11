Aishwarya Rai Looks Miffed In This Viral Video, Netizens Think She Snapped At Abhishek And Navya - Watch

New Delhi: The Internet can be a mean machine when digging out throwback stuff related to our favourite stars. So in one such similar incident, an old video of Aishwarya Rai, hubby Abhishek Bachchan sitting next to Navya Naveli Nanda, Sikander Kher during one of the Kabaddi matches has resurfaced online. In the clipping, netizens spot Ash in a not-so-good mood, rolling her eyes over something.

The video has gone viral on Reddit and users have pointed out how Aishwarya snapped at both Abhishek Bachchan and Navya. Ash and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen in the video. The video is from one of the Kabaddi matches of Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check it out here:

Well, the exact conversation is not clear but maybe Ash is just talking loudly due to stadium noise. However, netizens have their own version. One person wrote: Awkward moment for Sikander and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes. Another one said: Hahahahahahaa. Navya rolled her eyes. Aish looked miffed.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in a blockbuster period drama by Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan 1. PS-1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy`s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.

Mani Ratnam recently launched the trailer of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' where Ash will reprise her role of Queen Nandini.