Aishwarya Rai MASSIVELY trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand yet again at airport - Watch

Aishwarya Rai Trolled: The Bachchans returned from their New Year vacation recently. Aishwarya donned an all-black outfit while Aaradhya wore a baby pink sweatshirt with black pants.

Jan 03, 2023

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan returned from their New Year vacation recently and were clicked at the Mumbai airport. What caught everyone's attention was Ash holding daughter Aaradhya's hand closely while walking to their car. And guess what? Trolls jumped in to post mean comments about the stars and how the beautiful actress is not letting her 11-year-old kid walk by herself. 

While some trolled the actress for holding hands with her daughter others praised her for being a hands-on mom. One user wrote: Wahi purane dhile dhale kapde ..Sadela hairstyle plastic ki Murthi, another one wrote: She is turning into a beautiful lady. God bless her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan`s bungalows- Prateeksha. Aaradhya turned 11 in November last year. 

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action-drama film `Ponniyin Selvan -1` which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles.  

She will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

Also, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan announced that the second part of the movie, 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' (PS-2) will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. Mani Ratnam's period drama stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jeyam Ravi, Karthik, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Jayaram is high on the buzz word.

 

