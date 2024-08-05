Aishwarya Rai Poses With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan And Fans At The Airport, Pic Goes Viral

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen on her way home at the airport along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Ash has been travelling with her daughter Aaradhya to seek admission to a reputed college abroad as she will complete high school this year. Aishwarya was seen posing with Aaradhya and other airport staff. The picture of the beauty queen went viral on the internet and fans are raving about the beauty of Aishwarya even at 50.

Check out the viral picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya looks gorgeous in the picture shared by a fan club. While Aaradhya is a carbon copy of her mom, she will instantly remind many of young Aishwarya. Aaradhya is Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's single daughter, and the couple shower all the love on their princess. Ash is often lauded for her great parenting and for making Aaradhya dress her age, unlike other star kids.

In one of the interviews, Abhishek Bachchan hailed his wife Aishwarya for being the doting mommy to Aaradhya and even revealed how she teaches their daughter the significance of their Bachchan surname.

Lately, Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours once again made headlines after the actor liked the divorce post on social media. However, the writer's article came out in defence of Abhishek and claimed how things blew out of proportion and the reason behind the actor liking the post was the article was written by Aishwarya's friend and it nothing to do with their separation rumours.