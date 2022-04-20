हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was left surprised with Abishek Bachchan’s answer to ‘how it feels to be married to most beautiful woman in world’

Abhishek Bachchan was asked by Oprah Winfrey, "‘how it feels to be married to most beautiful woman in world". His answer left Aishwarya Rai impressed.

Aishwarya Rai was left surprised with Abishek Bachchan’s answer to ‘how it feels to be married to most beautiful woman in world’

New Delhi: Actors Aishawarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have successfully completed 15 years of a blissful marriage on Wednesday (April 20). The couple is immensely loved by the fans and the two have always had wonderful things to say about each other. On their wedding anniversary, we bring to you extracts from Aiswarya and Abhishek’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it the two opened up about falling for each other, Abhishek’s proposal to Aishwarya and how they spend time with each other. Oprah also asked Abhishek, “What is it like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world?”

To which the ‘Dasvi’ actor wittily responded, “Oh, it is pleasant on the eyes.”

His sharp response impressed both Oprah and Aishwarya.

Abhishek then continued, “She is beautiful, it’s very nice. She looks exactly the same when she wakes up. I am like, ‘pretty, even in the morning’.”

Listening to his response, Aishwarya jokingly added, “You see why I married him, he makes everything just so funny.”

 

Abhishek and Aishwarya are also parents to daughter Aaradhya (10 years old).

The two have worked together in several films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho Guru, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Raavan, among others.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Dasvi’ along with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Whereas, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘PS-I’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai wedding anniversaryAbhishek BachchanDsviOprah Winfrey
Next
Story

T. Rama Rao, pioneer of crossover cinema, dies at 83

Must Watch

Jahangirpuri Violence: MCD officials spoke to ZEE NEWS