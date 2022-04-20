New Delhi: Actors Aishawarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have successfully completed 15 years of a blissful marriage on Wednesday (April 20). The couple is immensely loved by the fans and the two have always had wonderful things to say about each other. On their wedding anniversary, we bring to you extracts from Aiswarya and Abhishek’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it the two opened up about falling for each other, Abhishek’s proposal to Aishwarya and how they spend time with each other. Oprah also asked Abhishek, “What is it like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world?”

To which the ‘Dasvi’ actor wittily responded, “Oh, it is pleasant on the eyes.”

His sharp response impressed both Oprah and Aishwarya.

Abhishek then continued, “She is beautiful, it’s very nice. She looks exactly the same when she wakes up. I am like, ‘pretty, even in the morning’.”

Listening to his response, Aishwarya jokingly added, “You see why I married him, he makes everything just so funny.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya are also parents to daughter Aaradhya (10 years old).

The two have worked together in several films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho Guru, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2 and Raavan, among others.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Dasvi’ along with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Whereas, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘PS-I’.