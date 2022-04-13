हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai's old pic goes viral, netizens compare her with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan!

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. 

Aishwarya Rai&#039;s old pic goes viral, netizens compare her with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet can be a fun place, at times. A collection of rare photo pages on Instagram posted an old photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she was young and had featured in an advertisement for Novelty pencils. 

After looking at her rare photo of the actress, netizens were quick to compare her with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Many pointed out the uncanny resemblance of mother and daughter. Check out the picture and comments below: 

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. 

Aaradhya has several fan pages dedicated to her. Netizens love to see her cute photos with family and videos from school functions. 

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has several other projects in his kitty. Recently his social drama 'Dasvi' was released and he received a warm reception for his performance. He also has 'SSS7' to look forward to. 

On the other hand, Aishwarya, who was last seen in 'Fanney Khan', has Tamil film 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2' by Mani Ratnam. 

 

