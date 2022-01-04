Aishwarya Rai's Pakistani doppelganger Aamna Imran breaks internet - See her viral pics!

New Delhi: Former Miss World and often hailed as one of the most beautiful women on earth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a doppelganger. Yes! Aamna Imran, a Pakistani blogger has become an internet sensation - thanks to her uncanny resemblance with none other than Aishwarya Rai.

Aamna Imran dresses her Ash and most of her posts online will remind you of the Indian beauty in some ways. Take a look at Pakistani social media sensation's viral photos and videos:

Back home in India, many actresses have been compared to Ash in the past such as Sneha Ullal and Dia Mirza.

Aamna Imran's Instagram profile bio reads: Viral Worldwide 2021, UN Global Peace Ambassador H.E./Her Highness Amb. Imran (ECOSOC). She has a massive fan following with over 26.4K fans on the social media platform.

Fans often call her Pakistan's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and drop wonderful comments on her timeline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai is busy with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens.

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

The film's music is being composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name.