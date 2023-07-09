Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai's Rare Unseen 1994 Ramp Walk In A Black Bodycon Dress - Watch

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most beautiful women around - Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had an ardent fan following for more than two decades. Right from her modelling days, winning Miss World 1994 title to making her mark as a successful Hindi film actress - the gorgeous face has done it all and how! Today, we got our hands on probably one of her old and rare ramp walk videos.

In the unseen footage on the Reddit thread, Aishwarya Rai can be seen walking the ramp in 1994 for Pierre Cardin in Mumbai along with other prominent models of that era. Wearing a stunning black bodycon short dress, Ash looks simply breathtaking. Take a look here:

Many fans commented on the video link. One person wrote: I mean, she'd beat even any of the best American supermodels to date on her poise and the sheer elegance and eccentricity she possess while presenting herself.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's massive period drama Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was produced under his banner of Madras Talkies, along with Subaskaran Allirajah’s LycaProductions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama based on the exceptional novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Before that, she was seen at the prestigious Cannes film festival along with a host of other Indian celebs making heads turn this year. A Cannes regular, Aishwarya made her first appearance at the French Riviera red carpet on May 18 in a mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and ironed-out straight hair. The giant silver hood that extended into a train made her outfit a bold choice for the OOTD on the red carpet.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the French Riviera.