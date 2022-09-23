Aishwarya Rai's VIRAL selfie with Trisha Krishnan in Ponniyin Selvan avatar wows internet!

NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, PS- 1 by maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is making the right kind of buzz ahead of its release. A gorgeous selfie of Aishwarya with fellow actress Trisha Krishnan has gone viral on the internet. 

Trisha and Aishwarya can be seen in their Ponniyin Selvan avatar wearing stunning heavy-duty jewellery and costumes. Netizens are loving the look and many fans commented on how stunning the two leading ladies look. 

The movie will see Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai.

Mani Ratnam's period drama is a two-part magnum opus. The film is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam. 

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. 

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.


 

