Aishwarya Sakhuja Recalls Her Miss India Days, Says 'I Am Grateful For Those 45 Days, It Groomed Me For Life'

New Delhi: Recently, Aishwarya Sakhuja marked 18 years since her participation in the prestigious Femina Miss India 2006. Since then, she has established herself as a successful actress in the Indian television industry, starring in popular shows like "Saas Bina Sasural" and "Trideviyaan." Her journey from beauty pageants to acting has been nothing short of remarkable.

Reminiscing about her time during the beauty pageant, Aishwarya Sakhuja shares, " It was a great, life-changing experience for me. I entered the pageant completely raw, fresh, and with little knowledge of beauty techniques. I wore sky-blue lenses despite being told that they were not looking nice. But I am grateful for those 45 days. It groomed me for life. Taught me that this is not just about looking good but also about communication skills, eating etiquettes, and being confident on stage.

The actress also recalls a hilarious anecdote: " I remember Alvira Khan was our yoga instructor, and it was compulsory to do yoga every day. Every time we would get to Shavashan, I would sleep off, and the other co-participants tried to wake me up. I was the only one lying down, and Alvira Khan was kind enough to not wake me up. I was the last one to get up from Shavashan. It became a joke among the other participants that Aishwarya could sleep at any time and anywhere."

Aishwarya Sakhuja also recounted this life-altering experience on Instagram, where she shared a nostalgic collage of all her co-participants, including herself. The actress captioned it, "18th anniversary to this date," celebrating the journey.