NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush to call off divorce? Reports hint at reconciliation

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush divorce: The couple recently was seen together for the first time ever after their break-up at their son Yatra's school event. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush to call off divorce? Reports hint at reconciliation

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and actor husband Dhanush's separation news broke a million hearts. But now, it seems the couple has decided to call off their divorce and are planning for a reconciliation. Several reports claim that nine months after announcing the separation, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have decided to give it a second chance. However, an official statement is still awaited.

In January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced the heartbreaking news on social media and wrote: "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

The couple recently was seen together for the first time ever after their break-up at their son Yatra's school event. Now, several media reports claim that the duo has decided to call off their divorce.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in the bilingual film titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu. He also has 'Captain Miller' in the pipeline. Aishwaryaa will make her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'. 

 

Live Tv

Aishwaryaa RajinikanthDhanushAishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorceAishwaryaa Rajinikanth husbandDhanush divorceRajinikanth daughterAishwaryaa Rajinikanth news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'