Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush to call off divorce? Reports hint at reconciliation

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and actor husband Dhanush's separation news broke a million hearts. But now, it seems the couple has decided to call off their divorce and are planning for a reconciliation. Several reports claim that nine months after announcing the separation, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have decided to give it a second chance. However, an official statement is still awaited.

In January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced the heartbreaking news on social media and wrote: "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

The couple recently was seen together for the first time ever after their break-up at their son Yatra's school event. Now, several media reports claim that the duo has decided to call off their divorce.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in the bilingual film titled 'Vaathi' in Tamil and 'Sir' in Telugu. He also has 'Captain Miller' in the pipeline. Aishwaryaa will make her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'.