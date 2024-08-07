New Delhi: Amid Divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai's old video is buzzing on social media. In the throwback clip the actress can be seen reacting when a journalist called her 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'. Recently Jaya Bachchan turned heads with her reaction to being referred to as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in the Rajya Sabha.

In the viral video, When Journalist Anupama Chopra introduced the actress as 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan'. Aishwarya looked surprised and reacted, "Ohoo…that title is…my god! Just regular Aishwarya, the way you have known me”.

When asked if 'Rai Bachchan' is her official surname, the actress responded with a smile. ''Aishwarya Rai as it has been professionally known, who got married to Abhishek Bachchan. So, obviously, Aishwarya Bachchan. Make want you want to make out of it.”

Interestingly, the video comes shortly after actor-politician Jaya Bachchan firmly objected to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressing her as 'Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.' She asserted that her identity stands independently of her husband's name. However, Singh noted that her name in the documents she submitted is ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.’

Later when The Vice President suggested that she should change the name on the election certificate, Jaya Bachchan said, 'No, sir. I’m very proud. I’m very proud of my name and my husband and his achievements. It signifies abha jo mit nahi sakti. So, don’t worry. Ye drama aap logo ne naya shuru kiya hai – yeh pehle nahi tha (This is a new drama)'

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, and they have a daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.