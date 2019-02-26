हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pulwama revenge

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar hail Indian Air Force for destroying terror camps across LoC

Here's what they wrote

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar hail Indian Air Force for destroying terror camps across LoC

New Delhi: Just eleven days after the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, a fleet of 12 Mirage jets destroyed terrorist camps across the Line of Control.

As per an ANI report, terror camps and launch pads of the JeM in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad across the LOC were destroyed with the help of laser-guided bombs.

Bollywood biggies including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to laud Indian Air Force and the second surgical strike.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi."

While Swara wrote, "Salute to our armed forces.  
Jai Hind. 

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मार Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack

While Anupam Kher also congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, " Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister @narendramodi too"

The air raids seen as Surgical Strikes 2.0 were carried out by 12 Mirage 2000 fighters of the IAF. The fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) at 3:30 am and proceeded to target terror camps in Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as well as Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed in a press conference that IAF's Mirage 2000 fighter jets on Tuesday morning dropped laser-guided bombs at biggest terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakote of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Tags:
pulwama revengesurgical strike 2.0IAF strike in POKIAF strike terror campsIAF operation in POK
Next
Story

My art is my freedom: Hard Kaur

Must Watch

PT5M36S

India struck the biggest terror camp of Jaish in Balakot, many terrorists eliminated: Government