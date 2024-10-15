Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar Share Heartwarming Bromance Ahead Of ‘Singham Again’ Release

Mumbai: It’s gonna be fireworks at the box-office on Diwali with the upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’ which practically stars half of Bollywood. In the run up to the film’s release, Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who star as supercops in ‘Singham Again’, are setting up the tone for the movie with their bromance.

On Tuesday, Ajay notified his followers on X, formerly Twitter, about an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. When he was asked by a fan to say something about his co-star Akshay Kumar.

The user asked him, “Ek Word mein #AkshayKumar Sir ko Describe kijiye #AskAjay”.

Replying to this, the ‘Singham’ star wrote, “Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you”.

Akshay replied by saying, “@ajaydevgn love you bro”.

Fans showered praises for the superstars in the comments. One fan wrote, “bhaichara bana rehna chahiye”.

Another wrote, “Their bond (heart emojis)”.

Ajay and Akshay have been the best of friends for long time. In fact, Ajay's father, the action choreography legend, Veeru Devgn was very fond of Akshay's fighting skills owing to his training in martial arts.

The trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was released recently, and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’. It also features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

Director Rohit Shetty has smartly incorporated the elements in the film picking from the way south Indian directors make their stories culturally relevant and rooted, case in point, ‘Kantara’ and the global rage ‘RRR’.

It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’. To ensure good returns on a film, Rohit has placed the safest bet that will appeal to a large section of audience: The Ramayana.