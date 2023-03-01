Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Glams Up In Golden Gown For Party With Orry And her Gang Of BFFs, These Unseen Pics Go Viral

New Delhi: The B-Town power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a massive fan base who want to know everything about the star fam. And their darling daughter Nysa Devgan already has a separate fan base on social media. This star kid definitely creates a high curiosity among fans and has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her.

So, Nysa's close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of his cool pictures last month and we spotted the BFF gang chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other pals. Nysa glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress, looking absolutely stunning.

Many celeb buddies commented on the post, including Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

Nysa loves to party with her friends and she ushered in the New Year 2023 at Dubai with her BFFs including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The duo was joined by other close friends for the New Year's big bash at night.

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.